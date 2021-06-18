Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 775,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 196,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,839 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

BCSF opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

