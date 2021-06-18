Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $69.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $69,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $158.13 and a 1 year high of $237.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

