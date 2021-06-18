Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $78.43 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,625 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $78,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $193.93 and a 12-month high of $279.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

