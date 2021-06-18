Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $90,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.58 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

