Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $60,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 115,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 436,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2,513.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

