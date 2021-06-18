Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Northrop Grumman worth $73,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $368.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

