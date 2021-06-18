Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Down 21.1% in May

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 859,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 602,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BTN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,777. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 34,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $181,188.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,447 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 162,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 41,829 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter worth about $579,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares in the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

