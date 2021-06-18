Banano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $312,044.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $312,044.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002208 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00058050 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,675 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,138,951 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

