Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 13,660 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $651,607.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.22 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.