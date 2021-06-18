Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

