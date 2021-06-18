Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 39,350 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

