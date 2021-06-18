Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 3,152 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,549,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,211,000 after purchasing an additional 130,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Shares of EL opened at $299.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

