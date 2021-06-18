Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 769 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $502.09 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.32 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

