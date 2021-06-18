Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.0% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. 2,641,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,729,691. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

