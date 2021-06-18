Bank of Hawaii Boosts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

