Bank of Hawaii Buys New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after acquiring an additional 636,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

