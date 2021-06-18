Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.92.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

