Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,557,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $139,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMO opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.24%.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

