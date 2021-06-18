Bank of Montreal Can Sells 64,785 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CME Group were worth $115,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

Shares of CME stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.33. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

