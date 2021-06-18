Bank of Montreal Can Sells 86,983 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $101,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,449,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $369.17 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

