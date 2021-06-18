Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 334,963 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Union Pacific worth $1,637,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.04. The stock had a trading volume of 80,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,245. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

