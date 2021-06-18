Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,822,558 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Bank of America worth $2,758,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,729,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

