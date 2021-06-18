Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.22 Billion Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of United Parcel Service worth $1,219,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 73,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.25. The stock had a trading volume of 105,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,531. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

