Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.82 Billion Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,824,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,632. The stock has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.