Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,969,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 221,585 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,053,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.67. 397,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,185,180. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.78. The company has a market cap of $313.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

