Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,240,646 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,570,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,356,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,113,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,930,000 after purchasing an additional 460,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $76.75. 543,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

