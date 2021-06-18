Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,727 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,179,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Chevron worth $2,009,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 84,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 398,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 22,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 440,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.33. 636,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,578,574. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

