Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JP Morgan Cazenove

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by JP Morgan Cazenove to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 254,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Barclays by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,931,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 1,926,271 shares during the period. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.