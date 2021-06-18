Barclays Reiterates €161.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €161.00 ($189.41) price target by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCH. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €136.36 ($160.43).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €129.55 ($152.41) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €131.45. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a 12 month high of €142.60 ($167.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.