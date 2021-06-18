Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Barfresh Food Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,110. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 140.47% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

