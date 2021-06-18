Barrett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 2.2% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $43,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after buying an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,568,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,255,000 after buying an additional 88,071 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

