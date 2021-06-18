Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after buying an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. 53,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

