Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.72. 4,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.48. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

