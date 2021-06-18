Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $63.06 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.1% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $63,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $172.34. 235,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,185,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $313.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

