Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $146.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

