Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.96.

NYSE HD traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $301.31. 180,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.25 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

