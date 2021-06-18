Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 742 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 26.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.1% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 228,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 818,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in AT&T by 7.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 213,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,443,000 after buying an additional 151,263 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. 722,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,752,625. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

