Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises 4.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,753,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 592,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,539,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

