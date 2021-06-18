Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 0.7%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €53.21 ($62.60) and last traded at €53.26 ($62.66). 2,277,694 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.61 ($63.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.27.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

