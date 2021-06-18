BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

BBTVF opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99. BBTV has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

