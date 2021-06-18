BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of BBTV (TSE:BBTV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

TSE BBTV opened at C$7.94 on Thursday. BBTV has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.57. The stock has a market cap of C$163.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

