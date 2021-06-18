Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BWY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,674.30 ($48.00).

BWY opened at GBX 3,454 ($45.13) on Monday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,580.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

