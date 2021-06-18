Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BWY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,674.30 ($48.00).
BWY opened at GBX 3,454 ($45.13) on Monday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,580.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
