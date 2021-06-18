Benchmark Increases Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Price Target to $24.00

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,806.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Blucora by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after purchasing an additional 424,216 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

