BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Shares Down 1.2%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.55 and last traded at $36.55. 385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, saving, money market, time deposit, and savings accounts.

