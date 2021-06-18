Berenberg Bank Raises Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 2,580

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of LON:OXIG traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,310 ($30.18). 132,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,110.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.