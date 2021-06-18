Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PSTNY opened at $5.94 on Monday. PostNL has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93.
PostNL Company Profile
