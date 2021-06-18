Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLOIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SLOIY opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

