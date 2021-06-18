Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Sells $495,424.80 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,571,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corie S. Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Corie S. Barry sold 64 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $7,791.36.

Best Buy stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.35. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.37 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Best Buy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

