BIDR Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.59 million and $15.49 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00136057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00181775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,535.27 or 1.00298912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00854449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

