Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.28. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 6,130 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

